Turkey issues second indictment against 6 Saudis in Khashoggi murder

Istanbul, 28 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Turkish prosecutors issued a second indictment against six Saudi nationals for the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state news agency Anadolu reported Monday.

Khashoggi was murdered inside Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. He was getting papers to marry his Turkish fiancée Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting outside.

Two of the six suspects mentioned in the 41-page indictment from the Istanbul prosecutor’s office were consulate workers, Anadolu said.

In July, the first public trial in Khashoggi’s murder opened in Istanbul of 20 Saudi nationals, although in absentia.

Saudi Arabia refused to extradite the suspects, who included Ahmed al-Asiri, ex-deputy chief of Saudi intelligence, and Saud al-Qahtani, a former adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Monday’s report did not mention if the six suspects were among those already charged in the first indictment.

The prosecutor has demanded life terms without parole for two suspects and up to five years for the other four, according to Anadolu. He also asked a court to combine both indictments.

The remains of the Washington Post columnist, who was once close to the royal family but became a vocal critic of the crown prince, were never found.

Earlier in September, Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to 20 years in prison, commuting the death penalty months after Khashoggi’s sons said they had forgiven their father’s killers. Three others were given between seven and 10 years in jail.