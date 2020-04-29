Turkey extends school closures until end-May to contain virus spread

Istanbul, 29 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Turkey will keep schools closed until the end of May to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, but distance learning will continue, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Wednesday.

“We have agreed to continue distance learning until May 31. Our children are best safe in their homes at the moment,” Selcuk told a press briefing in Ankara. He called on parents and students to be “patient and cautious.”

Selcuk had earlier said schools would remain closed until April 30 for around 18 million students and 1 million teachers.

Turkey closed both schools and universities on March 16. The spring semester at Turkish universities has already been suspended.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed late on Tuesday 92 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing Turkey’s total to 2,992. The number of those infected with the virus rose to over 114,000.