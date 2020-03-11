0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Turkey deports Macedonian national captured in Syria

A national of North Macedonia and another from Germany, who were part of a terrorist group, have been deported from Turkey to their respective countries, said the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 11 March 2020 8:57
