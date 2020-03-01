Turkey claims more than 75,000 migrants have entered the EU

Turkey has claimed it has let more than 75,000 migrants cross its border towards the European Union.

By Sunday morning at around 10 am (0700 GMT), 76,358 migrants had crossed the border via the province of Edirne, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu wrote on Sunday on Twitter.

In the province of Edirne there are border crossings to EU members Greece and Bulgaria. However, initially neither Sofia nor Athens reported the arrival of such large numbers of migrants.

According to Migration Ministry in Athens on Sunday, Greek police have so far prevented 9,600 migrants from crossing the border. The country has also strengthened its units on the border.

According to the Greek government, patrols in the straits between the Greek islands and the Turkish Aegean coast have also been strengthened.

As the stormy winds of the past few days have subsided, the government in Athens now fears a new influx of migrants, this time across the Aegean.

The Greek semi-official news agency ANA MPA, citing the coastguard, reported that 220 migrants had arrived on the island of Lesbos on Sunday morning.

Local reporters said that more boats with migrants were en route from the Turkish Aegean coast to Lesbos.

The Turkish coastguard is watching these boats without stopping them from crossing to Lesbos, the Athens TV channel Mega reported.

According to the UN Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 13,000 people are on the Turkish side of the border.

They hope to enter the EU after Turkey has made it clear that it is no longer stopping migrants from crossing the border.

According to the latest UN figures, Turkey has taken in around 3.6 million refugees from Syria, plus migrants from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Under a March 2016 deal with the EU, Turkey agreed to prevent migrants from crossing into neighbouring EU member states Greece and Bulgaria. In return, Brussels offered funding to support refugees inside the country, among other things.

The agreement also provides that the EU can send back all refugees and migrants who illegally enter the bloc from Turkey.

The EU had made it clear on Friday that it expected Turkey to comply with the agreement.