Tuneva: Media should not be treated as propaganda machine for scoring political points

Skopje, 16 June 2020 (MIA) – The pandemic shouldn’t be politicized. Politics has to stay out of this process. The media shouldn’t be treated as a propaganda machine for scoring political points, says Marina Tuneva, head of Council of Media Ethics of Macedonia (SEMM) in an interview with MIA.

Tuneva points out that the current coronavirus crisis has led to stigmatization, discriminatory behavior, hate speech, finger-pointing, and victim-blaming.

“Institutions, public opinion creators, public figures and the media should publicly take a stand against this phenomenon and condemn discrimination. One single act of discrimination can easily multiply and bring forth a whole new wave.”

She adds that there is a long history of political manipulation in the media. Some of the media has consciously entered such processes, and others have done so by inertia, without ever reexamining their own newsroom politics. Therefore, spontaneously or not, they become a “service station” for political centers which give them homework and impose a reporting agenda.

“When journalists mainly focus on losing and winning, instead of acting politics, it makes voters, candidates and the whole media industry suffer,” Tuneva points out.

You can read all about the effects of sensationalist stories, unprofessional behavior and the dangers of politicizing the corona-crisis in the rest of this interview.

The SEMM responded to the unprofessional reporting and politicizing of the corona-crisis. What is this due to? Why does part of the media disrespect the professional and ethical standards of the sphere? How much of it is the media’s fault versus the political subjects’?

The SEMM responded, and will continue to do so, to the unethical reporting in media, no matter what type of breach of standards it is. Experience confirms that the media which takes care of professional integrity accepts their responsibility for reporting quality. If they make a mistake, they correct it in a timely manner, reacted appropriately to it, and informed the public of it. However, there are numerous cases of the media not acting in such ways. They don’t accept the serious obligation they have towards the public, they don’t participate in the system of media self-regulation, nor do they respond to the feedback by the public, professional organizations, and the rest of the media sphere. They dance to their own tune.

Correct and real reporting requires to be factual, and to avoid favoritism in power centers, politicians, ideologies and agendas. Acting opposite to these rules and principles explains why journalism problems occur. Serving certain individuals, power centers, or following certain causes blindly compromises journalistic integrity, and reduces the value of the profession.

In current conditions of concern, panic, and fear in the public related to the pandemic, the media mustn’t be (mis)used to divide people through various political squabbles. The pandemic can’t be politicized. Politics has to stay out of it. The media can’t be treated as a propaganda machine used for political scoring. If the public believes that the pandemic problem is influenced by political squabbles, it’ll lose trust in the information.

Two thirds of all reports to the SEMM during the state of emergency have been about media reporting related to the coronavirus pandemic. Is this the hot topic nowadays, or is it simply easier to recognize unprofessional reporting about the coronavirus as opposed to other topics?

The number of unethical reporting complaints shows that the pandemic is currently the most painful topic for the public, understandably so. The fact that they are reacting more frequently not only shows the fact that the citizens have the skill to recognize journalistic unprofessionalism, but also that they should be heard out by the media. The media should also ask themselves one basic question – is the public ready to deal with the coronavirus as a result of their work?

On the other hand, the SEMM receives reports of different situations, like breaching ethical standards which includes one-sided reporting, invasion of privacy, discrimination, hate speech etc. It’s natural for the public to require a guarantee of truth about the value of journalistic reporting.

32% of SEMM reports determine that journalists don’t establish a professional distance from political subjects. This was one of the main concerns in the Reinhard Priebe report in the media section. Why does the media seem to forget the Journalist Code and the public interest during the pre-election period?

There are probably numerous reasons for this. Many analyses have shown that they’re linked to clientelitism, taking sides without a critical outlook, serving as a megaphone for certain political subjects, gaining benefits etc. The consequences are clear, though: jeopardizing public interest and damaging the voters.

There is a long history of political manipulation in the media. Some of the media has consciously entered such processes, and others have done so by inertia, without ever reexamining their own newsroom politics. Therefore, spontaneously or not, they become a “service station” for political centers which give them homework and impose a reporting agenda. During elections, different topics dictated by politicians appeared in the ether. A critical outlook and media distance was lacking. From here it follows that journalistic content contained various controversial issues and topics imposed by the candidates and parties, which creates an image that the media was used for promotion and campaigning instead of informing and educating the voting audience. Instead of asking if the candidates’ statements and attitudes hold water, journalists focused more on analyzing each side’s approach. When journalists mainly focus on losing and winning, instead of acting politics, it makes voters, candidates and the whole media industry suffer.

The public interest should be the main precondition when it comes to selecting the topics presented to the public. The media has an educational role alongside its informative role. It should enrich public discourse and influence its cultivation, rather than lowering the level of public communication and creating an atmosphere unfit for a modern democratic society.

What is the sensationalism due to in the way of reporting in some of the media? Do you have some sort of analysis? How can it be improved?

Reporting sensationalism isn’t a novel thing. We’ve noticed it in many circumstances, especially in major happenings such as elections or crises. Article 8 of the Journalist Code says that “the way of reporting in cases of accidents, natural disasters, wars, family tragedies, diseases and court proceedings must be free of sensationalism”. Fact selection must provide objective information and a viewing of all aspects of the subject that’s being talked about.

Often, the media would do this to gain a bigger audience, more clicks, more page hits… Sensationalist informing can lead to false hope or unfounded fears. Some people may not even be able to differentiate between an average journalist story and sensationalist content. The sensationalist story effects can last a while and change the public’s perception, lead it in a bad direction and motivate irrational behavior. This harms the public, as well as the media industry.

The fix for this is balanced reporting, a lack of bias, representing the voice of all parties, using verifiable and relevant information sources, and following the public interest above all else.

Your PhD was on “The role of communication strategies in multicultural societies”. Given the latest developments in our country, as well as the tension surrounding reporting COVID19 cases in each municipality, how dangerous is this? What are the necessary actions that need to be taken in order to relieve tensions?

During a crisis, we face things like labelling, stereotyping, discrimination, isolation, stigmatization, as well as a perceived connection between individuals or groups and the virus. The current crisis has led to such things. Fingers are being pointed and victims are being blamed. History also confirms that infectious diseases have often been linked to “the other person”, which led to micro-aggressions, violence, discrimination, stigmatization etc.

Institutions, public opinion creators, public figures and the media should publicly take a stand against this phenomenon and condemn discrimination. One single act of discrimination can easily multiply and bring forth a whole new wave.

The media’s role in the fight against discrimination is pivotal. Journalists can help get past inequality and injury of fundamental human rights through recognition and condemnation of discrimination and hate speech. Article 10 of the Journalist Code says that “The journalist will not consciously create, nor rework information which threatens human rights and liberties, will not use hate speech, will not motivate violence or discrimination through any basis…” and in this context, let me remind you of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers Recommendation reached in 1977, according to which “the media can positively contribute towards the fight against intolerance, and especially strengthen the culture of understanding between various ethnic, cultural, and religious groups in society. The media’s mission should be focused on reducing tensions and various conflicts.

Aleksandar Atanasov

Photo archive: Darko Popov

Translator: Dragana Knežević