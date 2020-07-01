Tsvetanov: Bulgaria lags behind Greece in relations with North Macedonia

Sofia, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Politicians trying to take advantage of the ongoing challenges between Bulgaria and North Macedonia are gaining temporary benefits, but do not have a long-term future of good neighborliness and friendship, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, President of the Euro-Atlantic Security Center, has stated.

Speaking to Bulgarian news agency BGNES, he called on politicians in Bulgaria and North Macedonia to come together united, because ‘today the world is very different from what it was decades ago.’

Western Balkan countries, according to him, are trying to become part of a strong and united Europe without borders and restrictions. “There are many countries that do not want North Macedonia to be part of a strong and united Europe and a full NATO member,” warned Tsvetanov.

We, he noted, want to help North Macedonia, and at this point we must praise the Bulgarian presidency since it put the issue of North Macedonia on the agenda.

However, Tsvetanov said Sofia lags behind Athens in its relations with Skopje.

“The problem is serious because Greece, which was much more concerned over North Macedonia, today has a much better basis for cooperation with the country than Bulgaria, which is a little behind,” the expert stressed.

It’s necessary, Tsvetanov said, to work on intensifying cooperation so as to boost economy, security and stability in the region.

According to him, one such project is the Three Seas Initiative, also known as the Baltic, Adriatic, Black Sea (BABS) Initiative.

“Three Seas Initiative is a crucial project because it allows us to implement projects that provide security and stability in the region. Western Balkan countries are also prepared to join in a latter stage. Although not members, the United States and Germany are already making serious decisions to support the initiative,” Tsvetanov stated, mentioning that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Munich Security Conference had said that Washington would pledge one billion dollars to support the project.