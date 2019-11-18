Tsitsipas outlasts Thiem to claim career-highlight ATP Finals title

London, 18 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Stefanos Tsitsipas completed a momentous win by besting Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) on Sunday to claim the season-ending ATP Finals title at London’s O2 Arena.

In the first set tie-break, Tsitsipas rallied from 5-2 behind to level but Thiem clinched a close opening set with a powerful serve after 65 minutes.

The 21-year-old Greek ran through four games without reply to level the match in the second set and in the third, despite losing a 3-1 lead, he prevailed in an enthralling championship tie-break after a 2 hours 35 minutes marathon.

“I was excited to be part of the ATP Finals experience. For me, it was already a big thing,” said Tsitsipas after winning on his debut appearance at the tournament that features the top-eight players.

“I remember myself watching this event on TV and thinking, oh, these guys have done an insane year to be playing here. And now I’m in the position to be champion, so it feels awesome.”

He becomes the youngest season-ending tournament winner since a 20-year-old Australian Lleyton Hewitt won the title in 2001.

Thiem had qualified for the last four years at the Finals but this was his first showpiece match against the hitting partner he used for his debut year in 2016.

“First time I met Dominic was I came here as a sparring partner,” said Tsitsipas.

“I think my first hit was with Dominic. It’s unbelievable, isn’t it? We are now facing each other in the final? It’s great. It’s fantastic.”

Tsitsipas saved 11 break points in what he called a dream semi-final win against his idol Roger Federer, and his stellar run of dismissing break opportunities continued in the final.

After missing the first break point leading 2-1, the world number six Tsitsipas was put under pressure at 3-3 and if he had not successfully challenged and overturned a baseline out call, he would have been a break down.

“It’s not the end of the world,” said Thiem when asked about missed opportunities in the match.

“I won some really close matches like this today to even get myself to the situation to play these Finals.”

Tsitsipas could have earned a break leading 4-3 in the first set but his mistakes allowed Thiem to escape and that meant a tie-break was needed.

The newly promoted world number four Thiem sprinted 3-0 ahead with a confident smash winner and a succession of mistakes from Tsitsipas extended the gap to 5-2.

Thiem, who is two-time French Open finalist quickly redeemed himself after letting the lead go by securing the first set with an overwhelming serve.

It was Tsitsipas’ turn to get the wheels in motion for a turnaround win as he pounced on poor shot-making from Thiem to break twice and move 4-0 ahead in the second set.

Tsitsipas missed two break points in the opening game of the third set as Thiem served his way out of trouble again, but a wide return from the Indian Wells champion offered another pair at 1-1.

Thiem’s key weapon misfired and let him down again as he cast another backhand into the net to concede a third break, which Tsitsipas converted into a 3-1 advantage after a solid service hold.

Tsitsipas defended returns superbly, but Thiem eventually found a way back into the match and pulled the scores level at 3-3 as the two energetic players traded into a nail-biting climax in the championship tie-break.

The crowd started chanting Tsitsipas’ name as he gathered momentum with a 4-2 lead and even though Thiem pulled it back to 4-4, Tsitsipas made a Herculean effort towards the trophy.

“That’s why it’s probably mentally the most brutal sport existing,” said Thiem.

“Because you can play such a great match and end up losing in the championship match. From that point of view, it’s a very disappointing loss, very hard to digest. He (Tsitsipas) played great throughout the whole tournament.”

Tsitsipas capped his triumph with three straight points, finished off by a flailing wide forehand from Thiem to earn his fourth career title and complete his mission to become a champion amongst champions.