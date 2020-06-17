Tsipras: We showed that Balkan history needs no winners and losers

Athens, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – We showed once and for all that Balkan history needs no winners and losers. Respect and strong will for a common future of peace and development is all it takes, says SYRIZA leader and former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras on occasion of the second anniversary of the Prespa Agreement, MIA reports from Athens.

“We met two years ago in Prespa, the place where winners and losers, victors and tragic heroes had passed through. We addressed our nations, the people of the Balkans who fought for freedom but were tortured and are still tortured by the poison of nationalistic hatred, international conflicts and fratricidal conflicts. And we showed once and for all that Balkan history needs no winners and losers. Respect and strong will for a common future of peace and development is all it takes,” says Tsipras in a Facebook post.

He also refers to the position of the current Greek authorities, which opposed the Prespa Agreement while in opposition, saying “history honors those who write it, not the ones who drag behind it.”

Earlier in the day, former Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias posted a photo on Twitter of him and North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, saying they are on the right side of history.

“It’s been two years, my friend. Life has vindicated us. We promoted cooperation and friendship between our people and our countries. We are on the right side of History. We turned Ηistory from a prison house into a school for the future,” tweeted Kotzias.

FM Dimitrov retweeted the post by saying they proved miracles are possible.

“With Mandela’s words, ‘it always seems impossible until it’s done.’ We proved my friend, that miracles are possible. That we in the Balkans, can also resolve intractable disputes in a European way. We made our countries both in standing & friendship greater,” said Dimitrov.