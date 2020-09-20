Tsipras says Mitsotakis owes Greeks an apology for producing lies, hatred and divisions over Prespa Agreement

Athens, 20 September 2020 (MIA) – When we solved the problem with our neighbors on the north, they chose to lift the country to its feel and now the PM of North Macedonia praises them for the observance of the Prespa Agreement. I welcome the change of Mitsotakis’ attitude, but he owes Greeks an apology, said SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, MIA reports from Athens.

In an address at the Thessaloniki Helexpo Forum, Tsipras was referring to the position of the current Greek PM while in opposition.

“When we solved the long-standing issue with our neighbors on the north, considering our country’s interests, they chose to lift the country to its feet. Today, the PM of North Macedonia praises them for the observance of the Prespa Agreement. Mr.Mitsotakis is not only meeting with his counterpart but also fights for the Agreement’s implementation. I welcome the change of Mitsotakis’ attitude, because this serves the national interest,” said Tsipras.

However, he added, Mitsotakis owes Greeks an apology for deceiving them and “putting the party before his country, filling Greeks with lies, hatred and divisions.”