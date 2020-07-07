Tsipras: Progressive chapter to continue only with Zoran Zaev

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – SYRIZA leader and former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras has said that SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and his party have produced a new progressive chapter in the history of North Macedonia but also on the European Balkans, and a chapter based on cooperation, economic progress and social justice can continue only with Zaev heading the next government.

“Two-and-a-half-years ago I met Zoran Zaev. I recognized in him the same thing that many other leaders show – that he didn’t speak about the past but about the future. He didn’t speak about problems but about solutions. He didn’t express the Balkan insecurities of a small European country that was afraid to lose its history, he expressed the European vision of a confident Balkan country that was fighting to make history. Not the history of war, intolerance and poverty, but a new progressive chapter in European Balkan history, based on mutual respect, cooperation, tolerance, economic development and social justice. A future in the EU and NATO, as the people of North Macedonia have chosen,” says Tsipras in a video message.

He says three years are not enough to meet the expectations of a country, but as Zoran Zaev, Nikola Dimitrov and the social-democrats have proven, they are enough to change its fate forever.

“There is much work to do in this new chapter of history and it can only be done under the leadership of a progressive and brave leader like Zoran Zaev. Many years ago, your great poet Blazhe Koneski wrote ‘Still the pain cries out within me, that I am born into a tribe in need, sower of barren seed’. But in the last two years since we signed the Prespa Agreement, I hear a different poem of hope, from a new generation of North Macedonia. Vladimir Martinovski says ‘Buy two loaves of peace and seeds to grow back lost time’. So I say together with this new generation, on July 15 buy two loaves of peace and seeds to grow back lost time’,” says Tsipras.