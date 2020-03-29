Tsipras congratulates Zaev on North Macedonia’s NATO membership, EU negotiations

Athens, 29 March 2020 (MIA) – SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras congratulated in a phone call SDSM leader Zoran Zaev for North Macedonia formally joining NATO and being approved to start EU negotiations, MIA’s Athens correspondent says citing a news item of the Greek news agency ANA-MPA.

“Tsipras congratulated Zaev adding that nobody would believe them, Nikos Kotzias or Nikola Dimitrov, if they had said three years ago that all this would happen. That in an EU in a deep crisis where nationalism dominates, the message of stability, mutual respect and hope would come from the Balkans and from these countries’ progressive forces”, ANA-MPA reported citing SYRIZA sources.

According to them, the two former prime ministers underlined that the developments in the region are even more important now in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zaev pointed out the importance of his country’s steps for bilateral relations in the region and in Europe. He also said that the two countries’ progressive forces are an example for Europe, especially in these difficult times, ANA-MPA reported.