Trump: World Health Organization ‘really blew it’ on coronavirus

US President Donald Trump says the World Health Organization failed in its handling of the new coronavirus outbreak, while accusing the global body of being “very China centric.”

The president appeared to be echoing criticism of the WHO that it relied too heavily on information from China in the initial phase of the outbreak.

There were also signs the WHO ignored data from Taiwan, which indicated human-to-human contact was occurring, even as Beijing was saying otherwise. The WHO, under pressure from Beijing, does not recognize Taiwan, in line with the United Nations.

However, the criticism from Trump also comes amid growing concerns about how the White House handled the initial signs that a pandemic was coming, at times downplaying the risk to the US.

Trump did shut down many flights from China already in January.

“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look,” Trump said in a tweet.

“Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”