Trump: US, Canada temporarily shut border to ‘non-essential traffic’

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 18 March 2020 16:07

Montreal, 18 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The US and Canada have agreed to temporarily shut down their land border to “non-essential traffic,” President Donald Trump tweeted.

“Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to hold a press conference in Ottawa later Wednesday.

Trudeau has been under increasing pressure domestically to shut down the border to non-essential travellers given the much faster pace of the Covid-19 outbreak in the US.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday the two countries were coordinating their response to the pandemic and measure at the border.

