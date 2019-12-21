Trump signs Nord Stream 2 sanctions into law

Washington, 21 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – President Donald Trump has signed into law sanctions on the Nord Stream 2, a pipeline being built to expand Russian gas supplies directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The sanctions are part of a massive 738-billion-dollar defence spending bill that Trump signed on Friday.

Moscow and Berlin have already condemned the sanctions measures as they worked their way through Congress with Russian President Vladimir Putin promising “reciprocal” measures.

“I will proudly sign into law the largest ever investment in the United States military,” Trump said at a signing ceremony.

According to the bill, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline – a massive energy project that will transport Russian fuel through the Baltic Sea and into Germany – is a “tool of coercion and political leverage” that would weaken US ties to Germany and Europe.

The legislation gives Trump 60 days to impose sanctions on vessels engaged in pipe-laying for Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream – another Russian pipeline that will carry gas to Turkey – or foreign persons that assist the vessels.

The Berlin government’s transatlantic coordinator, Peter Beyer, said the federal government will not respond to the US sanctions with countermeasures.

The Swiss company Allseas involved in the project announced, however, that the pipeline construction would be suspended until further notice.

Beyer told the dpa that the punitive measures would not be directed against Germany but against private companies. “That is why Germany will not take any countermeasures. If so, this would have to happen at European level anyway, but that won’t happen either,” he said.

Beyer said the expected for a year and thus did not represent a turning point in German-American relations. “The transatlantic friendship is strong – and we have weathered completely different situations together”.

Nord Stream is expected to become operational in the coming months.

Trump also touted the creation of a US Space Force authorized in the bill, which will be a sixth branch of the US military under the US Air Force.