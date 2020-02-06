Trump shows off ‘acquitted’ headlines at annual prayer event

US President Donald Trump triumphantly held up newspapers with headlines declaring him acquitted as he took to the stage at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, a day after his impeachment trial ended with the Senate exonerating him.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump told the audience, which included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spearheaded the impeachment effort in the Democrat-contolled House of Representatives.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he said.

Trump‘s swipe at those who tried to impeach him was in contrast to the ethos of reconciliation at the annual gathering of religious people in Washington dating back nearly 70 years.

The president said he would elaborate on the topic of impeachment at a speech scheduled for 12 pm (1700 GMT) from the White House.

Trump was on Wednesday acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment, allowing him to remain in office.

The Democrats fell far short of the two-thirds supermajority needed for the removal of the Republican president, putting a formal end to the divisive impeachment trial that lasted three weeks and was only the third ever in US history.

Trump was impeached in December in the House of Representatives. He was charged with abusing his office to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation of his political rival ahead of elections this year, leveraging military aid to lean on Kiev, and then obstructing the investigation by Congress.