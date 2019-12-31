Trump says Iran ‘fully responsible’ for attack on US embassy in Iraq

Washington, 31 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US President Donald Trump says he holds Iran “fully responsible” for the attack on the US embassy in Iraq.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible,” he wrote on Twitter.

“In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

The US recently launched airstrikes on an Iran-backed militia that Washington said was in retaliation for the killing of a US contractor on an Iraqi military base.