Trump says ‘I want a trial,’ brushes off worries on impeachment

Following the public testimony of nine witnesses in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump said he wanted a trial and sounded convinced he would walk away vindicated.

“I think it’s very hard for them to impeach you if they have absolutely nothing,” Trump said as part of a phone-in interview with Fox News on Friday.

“I want a trial,” the president said suddenly, but declined to answer follow up questions on this comment.

The president spent a large chunk of his nearly one-hour interview bashing several key witnesses and claiming he did not know others, even Gordon Sondland, who donated 1 million dollars to Trump’s political campaign and then became ambassador to the European Union.

Trump slammed Adam Schiff, the Democratic lawmaker leading the inquiry, as “corrupt,” “shifty,” and a “nut job.” He accused Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of being “crazy as a bedbug.”

The president also seemed hurt the ousted ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, had allegedly declined to hang his picture at the embassy in Kyiv. “This was not an angel, this woman,” he said.