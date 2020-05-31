Trump says G7 summit will be postponed, to invite non-members

US President Donald Trump says he will postpone the G7 summit to September and plans to invite non-member countries Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to attend.

Trump told reporters travelling with him from Florida to Washington that the G7, which was scheduled to take place in late June in Camp David, is a “very outdated group of countries” and does not properly represent “what’s going on in the world.”

The meeting usually brings together the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and the US. Russia was excluded from the then-G8 five years ago as punishment for annexing neighbouring Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Alyssa Farah, a White House spokeswoman, said the G7 summit will bring together traditional allies to talk about dealing with the future of China.

The announcement caps off Trump-initiated G7 turmoil when he announced that he wanted the summit to take place in-person in June, during the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders scrambled to respond if they planned to attend, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying Saturday that she declined an invitation Trump to the previously planned G7 summit due to the pandemic.

“The chancellor thanks President Trump for inviting her to the G7 summit in Washington in late June. As of today, given the overall pandemic situation, she cannot promise her personal participation, ie a trip to Washington,” the a spokesperson for Merkel said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French leader Emmanuel Macron both said they were open to an in-person meeting.

The US president has previously made a brash announcement regarding the G7 that he had to walk back.

Trump originally planned for the summit to be at his private golf resort in Florida. He switched the location to the government-owned Camp David compound near Washington after facing a backlash.

Leaders of the G7, the leading industrialized democracies, have conducted video meetings about the coronavirus in the past months. Ministers have also staged similar conferences.