Trump: ‘Sad’ for Bannon but thought wall project was ‘inappropriate’

US President Donald Trump distanced himself from Steve Bannon and his private initiative to build a border wall, saying he never liked the initiative and had not been in touch with the former adviser for years.

“I didn’t like it. It was showboating, maybe looking for funds,” Trump said of the former adviser’s alleged fraudulent scheme. “I think it’s a very sad thing for Mr Bannon. I think it’s surprising.”

Trump said Bannon’s project to build a wall was “inappropriate” and that the construction was “toppling over,” which he indicated showed why only the government should be involved.

“I didn’t want to be associated with that… I didn’t want to have a wall that would be an inferior wall,” Trump said.