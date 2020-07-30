Trump raises possibility of delaying 2020 presidential election

Поврзани вести
German economy collapses by historic proportions in second quarter
30 July 2020 15:18
Tokyo’s daily virus caseload hits another record high amid resurgence
30 July 2020 11:27
US House makes face masks mandatory after lawmaker contracts Covid-19
30 July 2020 10:44
NASA to launch Mars rover Perseverance to seek signs of ancient life
30 July 2020 9:24
W. Balkan leaders agree to stimulate post-COVID-19 economic recovery
29 July 2020 22:02
US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany
29 July 2020 20:39
Провери го и оваClose
-
Trump to send hundreds of federal troops to US cities23 July 2020 8:48
-
With polls showing Trump trailing, campaign manager ousted16 July 2020 12:10
-
Trump says new sanctions on China, Hong Kong executive order signed15 July 2020 10:04