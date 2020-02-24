Trump pushes strategic alliance with India, announces defense deals

India and the United States will expand their strategic partnership with cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and multibillion-dollar defense deals, President Donald Trump announced on Monday, moves seen as counterbalancing China’s rise in Asia.

The US president made the announcements while addressing a crowd of about 125,000 spectators at a cricket stadium in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi rolled out the red carpet for Trump, who has taken time out of an election year for a brief visit focused solely on India. Modi received Trump and his wife, Melania, at the airport in Ahmedabad.

Tens of thousands of people waving Indian and American flags lined their route to the stadium. Groups of performers from various regions of India sang and danced on narrow stages along the way showcasing India‘s cultural diversity.

“I believe the United States should be India‘s premier defense partner, and that’s the way it’s working out. Together we will defend our sovereignty, security, and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region for our children and for many, many generations to come,” Trump said.

“I am pleased to announce [that on Tuesday] our representatives will sign deals to sell over 3 billion dollars in absolutely finest state of the art helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces.”

Washington sees India as a counterbalance to China’s growing military and political influence in Asia. Defense and strategic ties seem to be top of the agenda of the visit, which was earlier expected to lead to a breakthrough trade pact.

Trade disputes have overshadowed India-US relations for the past three years, and Trump said during his speech that an overarching trade deal was still in the early stages of discussion. Trump said Modi was a tough negotiator.