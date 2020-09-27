Trump nominates conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, a move that could tilt the top court to the right for years to come.

“Today it is my honour to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court,” Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

“She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution.”

The president was widely expected to pick Barrett, a 48-year-old Trump-appointed federal appeals court judge who was a Republican favourite because of her previous stances on abortion, gun rights and immigration.

Ginsburg’s death eight days ago at the age of 87 sparked a heated debate over a replacement on the top court, with Republicans pushing for a quick confirmation of a new justice, hoping to capitalize on their majority in the Senate and control of the White House.

Supreme Court nominees must be confirmed by a majority in the Senate, which is currently controlled by Republicans.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, hailed Barrett as “an exceedingly well-qualified nominee” in a statement that made clear the Senate will move to vote on Trump‘s pick.

“As I have stated, this nomination will receive a vote on the Senate floor in the weeks ahead,” he said.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News that the Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, will begin confirmation hearings on October 12.

Democrats are seeking to delay the decision, though they have limited procedural power to do so. They argue the winner of the November 3 presidential election should decide on the lifetime appointment to the nine-member court.

Liberals fear a shift in the ideological and philosophical balance on the court, which could lead to changes on issues like health care, abortion and checks on the elected government’s power.

They worry that Barrett, if confirmed, could peel away abortion rights in the country, along with invalidating the health care plan passed by former President Barack Obama.

In a statement, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Barrett’s opposition to the health care plan, known as Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act.

“The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress,” Biden said.

“Every vote to confirm this nominee is a vote to dismantle health care,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “Trump is exploiting this vacancy against the clear and overwhelming will of the American people.”

Polls have shown that a majority of US citizens oppose the rush, with 57 per cent of respondents to an ABC and Washington Post survey saying the decision on the new judge should be left to the winner of the November presidential election.

Never in US history has a Supreme Court confirmation fight taken place so close to a presidential election, with early voting already under way.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer noted Ginsburg’s dying wish that she not be replaced until a new president is installed, calling Republicans’ moves a “reprehensible power grab,… a cynical attack on the legitimacy of the court.”

Barrett, a mother of seven from Louisiana and a devout Catholic, is seen as the ideological opposite of the judge she would succeed.

At her nomination ceremony, Barrett acknowledged flags were still at half staff to honour Ginsburg and said she would be “mindful of who came before me.”

She was joined by her family in the Rose Garden, which appeared to be decorated as it was during Ginsburg’s 1993 nomination ceremony.

Barrett also said she would serve in the model of her former mentor, the late Supreme Court justice and conservative superstar Antonin Scalia.

“A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they may hold,” she said, in a nod to Scalia’s judicial philosophy.

Barrett is a proponent of Scalia’s “textualist” legal philosophy, which interprets the US constitution based off its original wording, not in the current social context. She has spent much of her career as an academic at the Catholic University of Notre Dame.

Ginsburg, who served 27 years on the court, was a liberal icon, seen as a pioneer for women’s rights and equality more generally.

Trump pledged to fill her vacancy with a woman who was a conservative. He has already appointed two Supreme Court judges in less than four years, both seen as conservatives.