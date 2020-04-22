Trump, Johnson pledge to cooperate on Covid-19, trade

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday pledged to cooperate in curbing the novel coronavirus pandemic and negotiating a trade deal.

Downing Street said Johnson spoke to Trump by phone and “thanked him for his good wishes while he was unwell.”

It said Johnson and Trump “agreed on the importance of a coordinated international response to coronavirus.”

Johnson required several days of intensive care in hospital after he was infected with Covid-19. He is still recovering at Chequers, the prime minister’s residence outside London.

“The prime minister shared that he is feeling better and on the road to recovery,” the White House said.

It said the two sides agreed to cooperate, through the G7 and G20 forums, on reopening global economies. They also discussed a potential trade deal, as Britain unwinds from the European Union.

“The leaders committed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement as soon as possible,” Downing Street added.

Britain and the United States have reported two of the highest national death tolls from the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain recently extended a lockdown, while Trump is pushing to reopen the economy as quickly as possible, with some US states already plotting their first steps for later this week.

Both governments have defended their records against widespread criticism by health experts.

Johnson has made a liberal trade deal with the United States one of his post-Brexit priorities.