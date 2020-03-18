Trump invokes expanded powers calling himself ‘wartime president’

US President Donald Trump invoked broad federal powers on Wednesday, including the ability to force production of materials by the private sector, as he called himself a “wartime president” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Defense Production Act invoked by Trump is a law from the Korean War era that gives the president to steer the private sector towards national security needs in a time of crisis.

Speaking at a press conference from the White House, Trump said the order is “just in case we need it.”

Trump also announced that two military hospital ships will be deployed – one to New York City and another along the West Coast – to help cope with the rapidly expanding outbreak that has surged to over 7,300 cases in all 50 states, including 115 deaths.

He also said the federal government will suspend home foreclosures and evictions in public housing through April.

Trump‘s federal actions to cope with the economic and public health crisis are in tandem with a massive stimulus package, estimated at 1 trillion dollars, currently being hashed out in Congress.

A separate multi-billion dollar package is expected to be approved by Congress on Wednesday, which will cover free coronavirus testing, boost unemployment insurance and paid sick leave.

Despite Trump‘s announcements Wall Street continues to reel from the crisis with markets halted for 15 minutes on Wednesday – the fourth time this month – after the S&P 500 slid more than 7 per cent, triggering the trading halt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has now erased all the gains of President Donald Trump‘s three-year time in office, where he touted the once booming stock market as a barometer of his economic success.

The US-Canada border is now shut to “non-essential traffic,” with Trump saying the closure would likely last at least 30 days.

The pandemic has brought much of the nation to a standstill with dine-in restaurants, gyms and theatres closed and people encouraged to stay at home across the country.

In New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will sign an executive order prohibiting non-essential businesses from letting more than 50 per cent of their staff work outside their homes.

Meanwhile New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an “urgent intervention” by the US military as the number of coronavirus cases nears 1,000 in the nation’s largest city.

“We need their medical resources, their logistical know-how, we need them to help ensure that food and medicine moves around this country and our supply chain is not disrupted.”

Trump on Wednesday insisted on referring to Covid-19 as the “Chinese Virus,” prompting concerns that his rhetoric could spur xenophobia

“It comes from China that’s why,” Trump said when asked about his rhetoric. He blamed China, saying Bejing “could have given us a lot earlier notice,” about the outbreak.