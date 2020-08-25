Trump, formally nominated, appears in person at Republican convention

US President Donald Trump made an unscheduled in-person appearance during the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday after he was officially renominated for president.

Trump won the nomination process unanimously, a day after the Republicans declined to introduce a new party platform, citing constraints imposed by the pandemic.

The Republican National Committee, however, pledged to “enthusiastically support” the president’s agenda, indicating the extent of his popularity and control in the centre-right bloc.

Trump used his speech before a boisterous group of state delegates to claim that the Democrats were making an attempt to steal the November election through mail-in ballots, which the centre-left bloc is promoting to reduce the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.

“They are using Covid to steal an election, they are using Covid to defraud our people, all of our people, of a free and fair election,” Trump said.

“The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,” Trump said, in a in-person speech that was rumoured to take place but which was not on his official schedule.

His speech focused deeply on sensitive points, including pledging to prevent socialism from the left and vowing to defend the right to bear arms. He also threatened that the Democrats and their candidate, Joe Biden, would raise taxes and weaken the police.

The president is due to appear or speak at each night of the Republicans convention, according to a campaign official.

The president’s in-person appearance is in contrast to the Democratic National Convention, which was conducted largely online.

The move comes as Trump pushes for getting the economy back to a pre-pandemic lifestyle, despite a particularly high caseload and death toll in the US.

The convention, which is still being pared back because of the pandemic, got under way on Monday morning, with delegates from each state casting votes officially renominating Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was also renominated, appeared in person to issue strong support for law enforcement and tout the administration’s economic record prior to the pandemic, though in the last few months millions of jobs have been lost.

“We are going to reelect President Donald Trump for four more years and with your continued support, and with God’s help, we’re going to make America great again, again,” Pence said, riffing on the campaign slogan.

“[The president] will work day and night to build our economy back to historic levels of growth,” Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel said as she opened the convention, as the audience chanted “four more years.”

The convention in North Carolina is scheduled to feature Trump‘s children each night, a slew of Republican leaders, and a handful of Americans whom conservatives have promoted as culture war figures. First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to feature on Tuesday.

Notably, former Republican president George W Bush and the last Republican nominee Mitt Romney are not scheduled to appear, as it becomes increasingly clear Trump has broken with the old guard.

After the kick-off in Charlotte, parts of the convention are to take place at the White House, stoking criticism of Trump for using federal property for his campaign.

Trump is trailing Biden in national polls and in key battleground states. It will be crucial for the Republicans to make a case that only they can rebuild the economy and handle the virus.

Surveys increasingly show national upset with how the White House has dealt with the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump will attempt to pin the blame for the virus, and the more than 170,000 deaths in the country, on China, while accusing Biden of being soft on Beijing.

“China will own our country if this guy gets elected. We can’t let it happen,” Trump said of his rival.

Trump said he wanted to convey a “positive message” at the convention, as he tries to tar the rival Democrats as the party of gloom.

On the first day of the convention, more than two dozen former Republican lawmakers announced their support for Biden, including former lawmaker Jeff Flake, who was a sometime critic of Trump in the Senate.

Each night of the well-received Democratic convention last week also featured Republicans defecting to support the rival party, helping Biden build a coalition of the left and the right against the incumbent.