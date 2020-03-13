Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump is declaring the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency, in a move that will allow the federal government to tap disaster funding.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government . . . I am officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said from the White House.

He said the action will open access to 50 billion dollars in funding for the coronavirus response and also allows regulations on health care to be waived.

Trump also urged every state to establish emergency operation centres and for hospitals to set up emergency plans.