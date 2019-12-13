Trump ‘celebrates Boris,’ looks forward to ‘massive’ trade deal

US President Donald Trump has congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose party won a strong parliamentary majority in Thursday’s general election.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN!” Trump tweeted.

“Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU. Celebrate Boris!”

Johnson, who has promised that Britain will leave the European Union on January 31, plans to negotiate liberal post-Brexit trade deals with the United States and other non-EU nations.