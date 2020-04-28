Trump ‘can’t talk about’ North Korean leader’s health

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he is aware of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health status but will not disclose the information, amid growing speculation on Kim’s condition.

“Yes I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now,” Trump said during a press conference when asked about the North Korean leader’s health status. “I just wish him well.”

Ever since a South Korean report earlier this month claimed that Kim had to undergo heart surgery – followed by his conspicuous absence from some key events – Korea watchers have wondered about his fate. There has been speculation that he may be sick or even dead.

Some signs of life emerged from the North Korean leadership on Sunday after weeks of speculation.

North Korean state media carried comments credited to Kim on Sunday in which he expressed his appreciation to workers who built houses in the northern city of Samjiyon, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

But Yonhap also noted that the North Korean report did not disclose Kim’s location or include any images of him.

Meanwhile, Moor Chung In, the foreign affairs adviser to the South Korean president, appeared on Fox News on Sunday to say that Kim is alive and well and staying in a compound in the city of Wonsan.

Broadcaster CNN reported earlier this week that the US was looking into intelligence that Kim was “in grave danger” following surgery, however this was later denied by Trump.