Trump calls on Russia to stop supporting ‘atrocities’ in Syria

US President Donald Trump has called on Russia to stop its support for what he called the Syrian government’s “atrocities” in the country’s conflict.

In a statement released by the White House on Sunday, Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said that Trump, in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “conveyed the United States’ desire to see an end to Russia’s support for the Assad regime’s atrocities and for a political resolution to the Syrian conflict.”

“President Trump also reiterated that continued foreign interference in Libya would only serve to worsen the situation,” Deere added.

Trump, who spoke with Erdogan on Saturday, “expressed concern over the violence in Idlib, Syria, and thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe,” the statement said.

A Turkish delegation is to visit Moscow on Monday for talks on the Syrian conflict, in its ninth year.

Turkey warned on Saturday that it would take further military action against Syrian government forces in north-western Idlib province if talks fail with Russia. Moscow backs President Bashar al-Assad.

Ankara wants to resolve the issue in Idlib through diplomatic channels, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday, adding: “If it is not possible, we will take the necessary steps.”

Syrian government and allied forces have recently been making advances in the last rebel stronghold where intensified fighting killed several Turkish and Russian military personnel over the past two weeks.