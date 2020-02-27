Trump appoints vice president Pence to head coronavirus team

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence will head the team responsible for responding to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“Mike is going to be in charge and Mike will report back to me,” Trump told reporters, adding that the US is “very ready” to deal with the rapidly spreading virus.

“You have directed this team to take all steps necessary to continue to ensure the health and well-being of the American people,” Pence told reporters.

There are 15 Americans who have been diagnosed with the virus, Trump said, with eight of them recovering and five fully recovered.

“We do expect more cases,” Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.