Trump announces ‘economic normalization’ between Serbia and Kosovo

Washington, 4 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – US President Donald Trump announced a deal for “economic normalization” between Serbia and Kosovo, on the second day of talks at the White House.

“Economics can bring people together,” Trump said on Friday, as he hosted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.

Trump said each side had committed to the normalization and called it a “truly historic day.”

The two foreign leaders flanked Trump on either side in the Oval Office for the signing ceremony.

Robert O’Brien, the US National Security Adviser, said the focus for now was on economics and not political normalization, but he hoped the trade links would help improve overall relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Serbia does not formally recognize Kosovo, which broke away in 2008, nearly a decade after a NATO campaign against Serbian assaults on ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

Trump also said Serbia would be moving its embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the city as the capital of Israel, in line with the policy of the current White House.