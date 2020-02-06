Trump acquitted by the Senate on both charges, will remain in office

Washington, 6 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – US President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment on Wednesday, allowing him to remain in office.

The Democrats fell far short of the two-thirds supermajority needed for the removal of the Republican president, putting a formal end to the divisive impeachment trial, which lasted three weeks and is only the third ever in US history.

However, there was no sign that the outcome would end the political acrimony that marked the proceedings, as Democrats continued to cast doubt over the legitimacy of the trial.

They say the process was tainted by a lack of witnesses and are accusing the Republicans of colluding with the White House on a cover-up.

One Republican senator, Mitt Romney, bucked his party line and voted to convict the president on the first article, a charge of abuse of power, yielding a vote of 52 in favour of aquittal and 48 for a conviction. The Democrats voted as a bloc against the president.

The second article, the charge of obstruction of Congress, also failed to pass, with 53 voting to acquit and 47 voting guilty.

Just before the pair of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats against the “toxic temptation” of continuing the battle, saying their “recklessness” would risk damaging political life in the country.

“We simply cannot let factional fever break our institutions,” he said. He chided the Democrats, saying impeachment was a “political loser” for the centre-left party.

Trump is due to give a speech at the White House on Thursday at noon (1700 GMT) to hail his win.

Unlike the last presidential impeachment trial, when Bill Clinton escaped conviction in 1999 but came out to apologize to the nation for the ordeal, Trump is unlikely to admit to any wrongdoing, and has always insisted his behaviour was “perfect.”

Trump was impeached in December in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress controlled by the Democrats.

He was charged with abusing his office to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation of his political rival ahead of elections this year, leveraging military aid to lean on Kiev, and then obstructing the investigation by Congress.

White House spokesman Stephanie Grisham declared a “full vindication” after the votes came down.

“The President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behavior by the Democrats in the past, and looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of the American people in 2020 and beyond,” Grisham said in a statement.

The Democrats held their line in the Senate, despite earlier concerns that vulnerable lawmakers might either vote with the Republicans or split their vote on the two articles.

However, after Romney gave a forceful, almost tearful speech on the Senate floor, those on the fence came out in support of their party’s position.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” said Romney, who was the Republican nominee in the 2012 presidential election. His move also robs the centre-right party of being able to sincerely argue that the result was partisan.

Moments before the voting began, the leader of the Democrats in the Senate made a call to the party’s supporters from the floor of the chamber, urging them not to despair.

“Don’t lose hope,” he said. “Truth and right will prevail.”

The country is already moving on, with Democratic primaries for their presidential nomination under way. Trump has also been holding rallies, heading up to the general election in November.

Opinion polls have shown an almost even divide over impeachment.

The Republican leadership has long argued the voters should decide Trump’s fate at the ballot box, even as Democrats said that since the specific charges related to the president seeking to corrupt the election process, impeachment was the best recourse.

The campaign will likely be coloured by impeachment, not only as each side seeks to spin the result in its favour, but also as Congress may continue investigations on the Ukraine affair.

Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said he would likely issue a subpoena to former national security adviser John Bolton.

Democrats had wanted Bolton to testify after he reportedly said in an unpublished book that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine for his personal political benefit, the very allegation at the heart of the impeachment case.