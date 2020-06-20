Trudeau ‘disappointed’ as China charges two Canadians with espionage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he was “disappointed” with China’s decision to charge two Canadians with espionage after holding them in detention for over a year and a half.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in December 2018, in what was widely regarded as a retaliatory move after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the US.

Notices published on the Supreme People’s Procuratorate website on Friday said that Kovrig, who was working for the global think tank International Crisis Group at the time of his arrest, was “suspected of spying on state secrets and intelligence.”

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters that “the facts are clear and evidence solid and sufficient” in the case against the two Canadians.

“We have continued to express our disappointment with the Chinese decision, with the Chinese detention of these two Canadians, we will continue to advocate for their release, for their return to Canada,” Trudeau said at a press conference near Ottawa.

Trudeau said Canada will continue working not only directly with Chinese officials but also with “allies and friends around the world, who are equally concerned with this arbitrary detention.”

He also promised “plenty of action behind the scenes” to secure the release of Kovrig and Spavor.

Trudeau dodged questions from reporters on whether he considers the two Canadians hostages of the Chinese government.

“The Chinese authorities have directly linked the case of the two Michaels to the judicial proceedings against Ms Meng, which is extremely disappointing because for us it is not, there are obviously no links, except in politics on that,” Trudeau said.

The Canadian government “will not and must not and cannot interfere in the independence of our judiciary,” he added.

Robert Malley, the president and CEO of the International Crisis Group, slammed Chinese charges against Kovrig.

“This is yet another arbitrary and baseless step in a case that has been arbitrary and baseless from day one,” Malley said in a statement, adding that everything Kovrig was doing “was in the open and well known to China’s authorities.”

Kovrig “should not be a pawn in a broader struggle among the United States, Canada and China,” Malley said, calling for his immediate release.

While Canadian officials were allowed regular consular visits with Kovrig and Spavor prior to the pandemic, the two men have had no consular visits since January and no access to lawyers or family members since they were first detained.

US authorities accuse Meng Wanzhou, Huawei, a US subsidiary and telecom equipment seller Skycom of committing bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges are linked to possible violations of US sanctions against Iran.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia began hearing arguments on June 15 on whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant Meng’s extradition to the US.

Meng’s arrest set off a diplomatic showdown between Canada and China, and Ottawa is caught in the fight between Beijing and Washington.

China is demanding Meng’s immediate release to prevent relations from deteriorating any further.

Beijing has also piled economic pressure on Canada by effectively stopping imports of some key commodities such as canola.