Trpchevski brings Makedonissimo to South Korea in three concerts

Skopje, 12 February 2020 (MIA) – Macedonian pianist Simon Trpchevski’s Makedonissimo project—an 80-minute chamber quintet performance of traditional Macedonian music-based compositions—premiered in South Korea on Feb. 11, with more concerts to follow on Feb. 12 and 13.

According to KulturOp Association for Culture and Art citing Trpchevski’s statement given for Macedonian Radio after the performance, the first concert was very well received.

The only difference the pianist noted was that some people in the audience were wearing masks as a precaution for the coronavirus.

“We’re delighted by the audience’s reception of our Macedonian folklore-based themes.

“They showed their respect also through a rare gesture of announcing the compositions by printing their Macedonian titles in Cyrillics, too, in the concert program,” Trpchevski said.

He went on to congratulate his hosts on South Korea’s Parasite winning four Oscars, before highlighting his great pride in the Macedonian documentary Honeyland and the two Academy Awards nominations it received.

According to the pianist’s website, Makedonissimo is based on the arrangements of London-based Macedonian composer Pande Shahov of “plaits of Macedonian dances with several songs” Trpchevski chose – after consulting with experts from Marko Cepenkov Institute of Folklore, and Tanec Ensemble for Folk Dances and Songs.

The quintet performing in South Korea, besides Trpchevski, includes Aleksandar Krapovski on violin, Paskal Krapovski on cello, Hidan Mamudov on clarinet, saxophone, and kaval, and Vlatko Nushev on percussions.

The third concert will be streamed live on the local promoter’s website, KulturOp’s release reads.

The Makedonissimo project had its global premiere on May 18, 2017, in Ludwigsburg, Germany. mr/