Tripunovski visits Strumica region to talk to farmers

Skopje, 12 January 2020 (MIA) – Additional Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Cvetan Tripunovski met with Bosilovo Municipality village Saraj farmers on Saturday, and continued to meet with farmers of Novo Selo, Strumica, and Vasilevo, according to the official press release.

The purpose of his visit was to find out what farmers have to propose and what they need, the release reads.

“Spring cabbage is currently being planted,” Tripunovski said, “but what I would like to highlight is that in the Valandovo and Gevgelija regions, where winter cabbage is currently being bought, there is a lull, almost a halt, in purchasing cabbage.

“And the price, that minimum price that [the cabbage] is being sold at, is around 3 to 4 denars.”

“Given the weather conditions,” Tripunovski continued, “winter and spring cabbage may likely overlap in this region, which in reality would mean this crop becomes available in inundatory quantities.

“And, naturally, in such a situation, the price may become very low, introducing doubt that any purchase will happen.”

Tripunovski urged the Agriculture Ministry and Inspectorate in charge of this region to take timely steps to prevent such an undesirable situation, which would threaten locals’ livelihoods.

“As additional deputy minister,” Tripunovski said, “I promised farmers here in Saraj that I will be with them all the time, that I will be a protector of their rights and interests, and that I will do this until my last day, which is April 12, when the Republic of Macedonia will see things change.” mr/