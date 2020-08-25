Trial in ‘Target-Fortress’ case resumes

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – Trial in the ‘Target-Fortress’ case is to resume Tuesday at the Skopje-based Criminal Court.

The case is in the phase of presentation of evidence and hearing of witnesses proposed by the prosecution.

Previous hearings were not be open to the public due to witness testimonies from former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK) employees.

Whistleblowers Dzvonko Kostovski and Gjorgji Lazarevski, former intelligence officer Zoran Verushevski, and ex-PM Zoran Zaev have already testified in the case.

The case is led by judge Dzeneta Begtovikji and the prosecution is represented by Artan Ajro and Trajche Pelivanov.

The ‘Target-Fortress’ case involves illegal wiretapping and the destruction of surveillance equipment.

Former UBK head Sasho Mijalkov, ex-Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska, and other former UBK employees are indicted in the case.

According to the charges, between 2008 and 2015, the accused, using three different systems for following communications within the former secret police, illegally wiretapped more than 4,200 telephone numbers without obtaining court orders to do so.