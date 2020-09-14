Trial in ‘Target-Fortress’ case resumes

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – Trial in the “Target-Fortress” case is set to resume with witness testimonies at the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Monday.

Many witnesses, including PM Zoran Zaev, have already given their testimonies in the case, with journalists, businessmen and other individuals who were victims of unlawful wiretapping between 2008 and 2015 also scheduled to testify.

The ‘Target-Fortress’ case involves illegal wiretapping of over 4,000 phone numbers and the destruction of surveillance equipment.

Former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK) head Sasho Mijalkov, ex-Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska, and other former UBK employees are indicted in the case.