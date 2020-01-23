0_Macedonia.PortalCrimeCrime.PortalPolitics

Trial in ‘Racket’ case resumes

Trial in the 'Racket' case is to resume Thursday at the Skopje-based Criminal Court, as the previous hearing was postponed due to the absence of defendant Katica Janeva's attorneys, Deljo Kadiev and Irena Frchkovska. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 23 January 2020 9:27
