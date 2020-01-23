0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Trial in ‘Racket’ case postponed for Jan. 27

Trial in the ‘Racket’ case has been postponed for January 27, due to the absence of defendant Katica Janeva’s attorneys, Deljo Kadiev and Irena Frchkovska from Thursday's hearing.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 23 January 2020 11:44
Back to top button
Close
Close