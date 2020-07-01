Trial in Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13’s ‘International Association’ case begins

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – The first hearing in the ‘International Association’ case, in which Jasna Mandikj, Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13, Frosina Remenski, Mile Jovanovski and Hristina Blazeska are indicted of “fraud” and “money laundering”, is set to be held Wednesday in Skopje-based Criminal Court in Skopje.

Sofche Favrilova – Efremova is presiding judge in the trial.

They are indicted for committing crimes of fraud and money laundering and other proceeds of crime.

According to the prosecution, the defendants deceived businessmen Siljan Miceski and Ardian Amzoski that they would participate in a project of “International Association” for which they paid a total of over EUR 1 million.

The founder of NGO “International Association” Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13, who was first defendant in the so called ‘Racket’ case, was sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal influence and money laundering, while ex-Special Prosecution chief Katica Janeva was found guilty of misuse of office and was sentenced to seven years in prison.