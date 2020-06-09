Trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming resumes with witness testimony

Skopje, 9 June 2020 (MIA) – Aleksandar Vasilevski, sentenced along with 15 other men to a total of 211 years in prison for their involvement in the Parliament storming on April 27, 2017, testified Tuesday in the trial against the organizers of the event.

He told the court that VMRO-DPMNE was preparing to storm the State Election Commission (SEC) if the it didn’t rule in their favor on a complaint concerning irregularities in the voting process in Tearce during the December 2016 early parliamentary election.

The events of April 27, the witness said, would have happened then if SEC had ruled in favor of the opposition.

Vasilevski stressed at the hearing that he has been receiving threats in the past two and a half years for testifying in the case.

“I was hired in 2015 at the height of the political crisis by Goran Grueski, who was at the time the director of the Public Security Bureau, to gather security intelligence,” the witness said.

“Then in 2016,” he added, “when Grueski was relieved from his post, I worked for Nikola Boshkovski.”

“In September 2016,” Vasilevski continued, “I met with Vladimir Atanasovski before he was appointed director of the Administration of Security and Counterintelligence director. Nikola Boshkovski and Ljubo Petrovich were also present at the meeting.”

The ‘For United Macedonia’ initiative, the witness adeed, served to convey the message that the country was under threat, and underlined that the movement served as VMRO-DPMNE’s mouthpiece.

Vasilevski also said at the hearing that he had received instructions at the time from defendants Mile Janakievski and Spiro Ristovski, as well as from Kiril Bozhinovski.