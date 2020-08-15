Travel to Greece restricted until 31 August

Athens, 15 August 2020 (MIA) – The Greek government decision for temporary restriction of travel from North Macedonia, Turkey and Albania has been extended until the end of August, MIA reports from Athens.

The decision for extension of the previous decision that was in force until today has been published in the Official Gazette of Greece, and is now valid until August 31.

The decision relates to air, land, railway and sea travel links with North Macedonia, Turkey and Albania.

The ban does not refer to EU and Schengen member-states, as well as nationals of Australia, Georgia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the United Arab Emirates.

An exception to the ban are certain groups such as medical staff and health workers, people with residence permit in EU and Schengen member-states, members of government missions, diplomats, transporters, cargo truck drivers, transit passengers, students, persons caring for elderly and persons with disabilities, as well as seasonal agriculture workers.