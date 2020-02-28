Travel agencies to suffer losses after March 8 trips are cancelled amid coronavirus scare

Skopje, 28 February 2020 (MIA) – The coronavirus outbreak has forced many travel agencies to cancel planned trips for March 8, International Women’s Day, ever since Italy became a new hotspot for the illness. Some travelers themselves have canceled trips.

Falcon Travel has notified their passengers that all March 8 trips have been cancelled due to safety reasons. The money that the travelers spent on the trips will either be refunded, or used for another trip at a different time.

Falcon Travel’s announcement reads: “Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Italy, trips to Italy will be canceled in order to protect the safety of our passengers, which has always been a priority for us. The large number of travelers who have paid for these destinations can get full refunds, or have the funds transferred to a different trip at a different time.”

Nehar Travel have also canceled all planned March 8 trips from a moral and safety aspect.

“We’ve been following the Italian COVID-19 situation closely. From a moral standpoint, but also due to concern and general safety, we’ve decided to cancel our March 8 trips to Italy. The health and safety of our passengers and citizens is our top priority.

We would also like to inform you that everyone who has paid for a March 8 arrangement in Italy can get a transfer to a different tour, or get a full refund,” Nehar Travel’s Facebook post says.

Some agencies that MIA has been in contact with say that people get scared easily and tend to react quickly in such situations, so the reason behind the canceled trips is the fear of traveling to these destinations that travelers may experience.

Canceling previous arrangements will inevitably cause financial implications for the travel agencies, which hope that service givers such as airlines and hotels will act accordingly if the situation gets out of hand.

“Now, the agencies are losing money, because the end giver of the service not always has a fund to settle their debt if something unpredicted happens. They risk funds, and they’re susceptible to financial loss,” Savana Tourist Enterprises says.

They add that all travelers set to travel to China, who have booked plane tickets, have received full refunds, thanks to the understanding attitude of airlines and hotels. This way, travelers and travel agencies have avoided unnecessary costs.

If the coronavirus keeps spreading, some agencies believe that it could reflect on the upcoming season.

“The announcements about the potential cases in Serbia, Croatia or Slovenia will naturally lead to fear, and there may already be repercussions on the upcoming season,” travel agencies say.

The government appealed to state institutions to cancel all planned.

As of this weekend, Italy is the new coronavirus hotspot. Eleven cities in north Italy have been quarantined. Croatia has confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus as well.

The first coronavirus case confirmed on Wednesday in North Macedonia, a woman who has spent time in Italy. Health institutions have implemented a series of preventative measures. Venko Filipche, Minister of Health, assures that the health system is ready for anything, and equipped with an adequate number of capacities, masks, coats and hazmat suits.

Citizens have been advised to stick to the recommendations. Should travelers arriving to this country notice any flu-like symptoms, they should avoid going to healthcare institutions, and instead call one of the Public Health Institute’s phone numbers so that a trained team could come to their accommodation and take all necessary measures.

Biljana Anastasova-Kostić

Translator: Dragana Knežević