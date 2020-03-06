Transport Minister Sugareski to oversee rehabilitation of Raec-Farish road section

Поврзани вести
MOST to host panel discussion on negative effects of fake news
6 March 2020 9:02
Pendarovski-Sobotka: Austria gives unequivocal support to North Macedonia’s EU perspective
5 March 2020 17:47
SEC members meet OSCE/ODIHR mission on coming early parliamentary elections
5 March 2020 16:24
Death toll from Romanovce gas cylinder explosions reaches 7
5 March 2020 15:34
Spasovski-Sobotka: Austria voices clear support for North Macedonia’s EU perspective
5 March 2020 14:59
Dimitrov-Sobotka: Austria firmly supports start of EU talks
5 March 2020 14:40
Провери го и оваClose
-
MIA FLASH6 March 2020 10:02
-
Art Hub to host ‘New DLUM Generation’ exhibition6 March 2020 10:01
-
WHO warns some countries not taking Covid-19 ‘serious enough’6 March 2020 9:49