0_Macedonia.PortalBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Transport Minister Sugareski to oversee rehabilitation of Raec-Farish road section

Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski and Director of the Public Enterprise for State Roads Zoran Kitanov are to oversee Friday the rehabilitation of Raec to Farish road section, as part of the state road Gradsko-Prilep.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 6 March 2020 10:05

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close