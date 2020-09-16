Transport Minister Bochvarski meets Spanish Ambassador Lorenzo Serra

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bochvarski met Wednesday with Spanish Ambassador Emilio Lorenzo Serra, briefing him on the capital projects that are part of the investment cycle for enhancement of the country’s infrastructure.

Minister Bochvarski highlighted the road network construction projects, completion of the Corridor VIII railway network, gasification and utility projects, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a press release.

Bochvarski also extended an invitation to all Spanish companies to apply at public calls for the projects.

He also thanked the Ambassador for the continual cooperation and emphasized the necessity for its intensification in the future, reads the press release.