Train drivers end boycott

Train drivers have ended their job boycott, with passenger and cargo railway traffic resuming to operate as usual as of Saturday midnight, Railway Transport leadership and employee representatives told MIA.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 8 February 2020 16:34
