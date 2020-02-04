0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Train drivers block railway traffic

As of Tuesday morning, train drivers have launched a job boycott, resulting in the interruption of passenger and cargo railway traffic, a representative of the employees told MIA.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 4 February 2020 9:14

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close