Train crash in Czech Republic injures 20

Prague, 9 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Twenty people were injured when a railcar collided with a measuring vehicle in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the rescue services reported.

A helicopter has brought four people who were severely injured to clinics in Pilsen and Prague, the spokesperson said, adding that the remaining injured were taken to hospitals in the region.

The collision occurred in Kdyne in the western district of Domazlice, close to the German border. According to initial findings by railroad network operator SZCZ, the driver of the measuring vehicle is believed to have overlooked a stop signal.

The measuring vehicles are used to detect damage to the tracks. The railroad line was supposed to remain closed until the evening.

The Czech Republic has one of the densest railroad networks in Europe, but the technology is considered obsolete in many places. After a series of accidents, Transport Minister Karel Havlicek recently promised extensive investments in rail safety.

At the beginning of July, two people, including one German, were killed in a train accident in the Czech part of the Ore Mountains.