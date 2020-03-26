Traffic: Fog on Shapka, Pletvar; snow in Mavrovo, Strazha

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) — Due to heavy fog, visibility is reduced to 20 meters on Popova Shapka and Pletvar, where visibility is 50-80 meters. Mavrovo and Strazha will see some snow; Bukovo and Gjavato, less so.

Partly wet road conditions are reported throughout the rest of the country, with uninterrupted moderate traffic outside urban areas.

Borders are shut to citizens of North Macedonia who want to exit the country. Borders are also shut to foreign nationals, passengers, and vehicles.

Exceptions are made for entry and transit of freight vehicles, for diplomatic corps in the country, and people granted permission by the Ministry of Interior upon prior approval by the crisis management body.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.