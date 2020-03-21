Traffic: All border crossings closed, with some exceptions

Skopje, 21 March 2020 (MIA) — North Macedonia has shut its borders to foreign nationals, passengers and vehicles in a move to curb the spread of coronavirus. Exceptions will be made for entry and transit of freight vehicles, for diplomatic corps in the country, as well as others who are granted permission by the Ministry of Interior upon prior approval by the crisis management body.

Mainly dry road conditions are reported across the country. There is moderate traffic outside urban areas.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo – Veles, Mavrovo – Debar – Struga, Vinica – Berovo, and Kochani – Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.